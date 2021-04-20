Mason City School hires new curriculum director

Mason City Community Schools has a new director of curriculum and instruction.

Bridgette Wagoner, director of educational services at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, was approved for the position by the district's Board of Education on Monday night to replace the retiring Susan Pecinovsky.

At its February committee of the whole meeting, the board had discussed making some changes to the position, possibly broadening the scope to make it more of a second-in-command role to Superintendent Dave Versteeg.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think Dave gets spread, and I don't know if it's fair or not, but I think he get's spread really thin in terms of what you're doing," Director Brent Seaton said at the meeting. "I think when you do have a second-in-command you can delegate responsibilities to do certain things."

Wagoner does not at this point have the credentials to fill that role, Versteeg said on Tuesday.

The board interviewed finalists at the end of March. Wagoner will make $121,940.52, according to the contract attached to Monday night's meeting agenda, plus 25 days paid vacation.