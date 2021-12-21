Mason City school facilities in 'good condition'

The facilities for the Mason City School District are in "very good condition," according to facility supervisor Todd Huff.

"Over the years, historically, Mason City has taken very good care of their school buildings," said Huff. "We have some buildings that have been in renovation longer than others; Hoover Elementary is a good example."

Repair and maintenance projects that have taken place in the past few years include new roofs for Hoover and Pinecrest Center, boiler work at Hoover, and some gymnasium work at John Adams Middle School.

"We sanded and redid the gym floor at John Adams. That's a big project — looks brand new," said Huff. "We added some skylight windows at John Adams during the renovation out there so that gym area has really changed a lot in the last few years."

Huff said updates have also been made to buildings, such as replacing windows, brick work, and sidewalk repair.

Every year, Huff walks and inspects every inch of a facility to help guide him on what maintenance needs to be done. From the inspections, Huff designs a five-year maintenance-projection plan to determine when certain items will need a repair.

"We've got like six miles of sidewalks, and I do every one of them," said Huff. "Just recently at Madison, we completed our sidewalk repairs over a three-year period over there so we didn't do it all at once."

Huff's projection plan for the upcoming year is a new roof for Harding Elementary. He says they typically look to change a roof around the time it reaches the 20 year mark.

"We're going to have 23 acres worth of roof-area coverage here pretty quick, when we get our construction done. It's just about every year or every other year we're looking at a roof to keep the program up to date," said Huff.

Roosevelt Elementary will be undergo a summer project pertaining to the geothermal lines in the building. Huff said the main work needed is putting more glycol into the system to help keep it running smoothly and at the same temperature.

Other smaller summer projects include replacing carpet in three rooms that are next in line for "carpet rotation." Some of the carpet in a few buildings is from 1994 or 1995.

When the fieldhouse and natatorium are fully complete, the Mason City facilities crew will be taking care of 1 million square feet of property. All of the facilities is currently being taken care of by 27 people, which is spread a "little thin," according to Huff.

"We're going to look for more employees if we can, if the budget will allow that," said Huff.

Mason City Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg said the district will probably add an additional person to maintenance staff, but the position has not been approved at this time.

Money to support maintenance and building repairs come from the physical plan and equipment levy fund (PPEL). According to Versteeg, PPEL is a property levy tax that can only be used for specific purposes.

"Repairs and maintenance was budgeted at approximately $1 million for this year and we are on track to use this amount," said Versteeg. "The amount budgeted per year depends on many factors, the most important of which is the five-year plan for maintenance and repairs."

Huff wants the public to know that he and others work to ensure the infrastructure of the school district is running as smoothly as possible.

"We have what we have, and we have to maintain that and keep track of it. When we add or enhance — like right now we've got a big project — it comes into our care as well," said Huff.

