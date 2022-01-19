Mason City School District will auction off old weight room equipment

Out with the old to make room for the new.

Mason City School District is making future plans to auction off the current weight room equipment, a move which was approved by the school board on Monday.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg told the school board that when "obsolete equipment" has a value of no more than $25,000, it can be disposed in a manner determined by the board. Versteeg added it was the district's recommendation to hold an online auction and have Mason City-based Frank Fox Auctions handle the sale.

The new weight room, which is currently being constructed, will be furnished with updated equipment for athletes to use. All of the new equipment is being purchased through fundraising efforts of the Future is Now campaign according to Versteeg.

It will take a couple months before the auction will take place, since Fox will have to take inventory and take photos of the equipment.

"We think that this will be the best plan of disposing of (the weight equipment)," said Versteeg.

Board president Lorrie Lala asked about where the money would go from the auction. Versteeg the funds from the auction would go into general funds.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

