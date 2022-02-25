Mason City School District Superintendent named

Mason City Community School District has a new superintendent.

The school board named Pat Hamilton, of Spencer, in a press release on Friday.

Hamilton has spent more than 30 years serving in education and started his career as a social studies teacher at Algona Community Schools. Hamilton spent over 20 years with the district before leaving in 2013.

He said during the 23 years in the Algona district allowed him to experience the community and see the school district grow. Hamilton added he has always been interested in the Mason City school district because of its reputation.

"It is a community that values public education," said Hamilton.

Hamilton filled the role of middle school principal for Spencer Community Schools for six years, and since 2019, has served as the director of student services, organizing both special education and English language learner programs.

"I think I have a skill set that would translate well for Mason City," said Hamilton.

He has also implemented classroom-based mental health supports for students and served as homeless student liaison, Title IX coordinator, and equity coordinator.

His current district is smaller than Mason City schools, but he says there is a similarity between the two. "A lot of the demographics is really close to what I work in here in Spencer," said Hamilton.

Hamilton will begin his role as superintendent this summer at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, taking over for Dave Versteeg, who recently announced his retirement.

“We are pleased to welcome Pat Hamilton as the next superintendent of Mason City Community School District," the school board said in a statement.

"After a thorough search for applicants facilitated by the excellent work of Grundmeyer Leader Services, we were pleased to have 3 exceptional finalists for the position. It is a testament to the quality of our applicants that we know that our district would have been in good hands with any of the three"

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

