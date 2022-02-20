Mason City School District Superintendent candidate profile: Pat Hamilton

Pat Hamilton's familiarity with the Mason City area and school district is what led him to apply for the superintendent position.

"It is a community that values public education," said Hamilton.

Hamilton will visit the district on Tuesday for final interviews and a tour of the district. He has a master's degree in educational leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University, a bachelor's degree in secondary education and teaching from University of Northern Iowa, then a specialist degree and an advanced studies degree from University of Northern Iowa.

Hamilton has spent more than 30 years serving in education and started his career as a social studies teacher at Algona Community Schools. Hamilton spent over 20 years with the district before leaving in 2013.

He said during the 23 years in the Algona district allowed him to experience the community and see the school district grow. Hamilton added he has always been interested in the district due to Mason City's reputation.

Hamilton filled the role of middle school principal for Spencer Community Schools for six years. Since 2019, Hamilton currently serves as the director of student services, organizing both special education and English language learner programs.

"I think I have a skill set that would translate well for Mason City," said Hamilton.

He has also implemented classroom-based mental health supports for students and served as homeless student liaison, Title IX coordinator, and equity coordinator.

His current district is smaller than Mason City schools, but he says there is a similarity between the two. "A lot of the demographics is really close to what I work in here in Spencer," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said it was an honor for him to be selected as a finalist for the superintendent spot. "It's an honor. (The Mason City School Board) had good applicants cause it is a good school with a good reputation," Hamilton said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

