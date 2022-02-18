Mason City School District Superintendent candidate profile: Bryan Boysen

Bryan Boysen feels the experiences he's had as a dual-role administrator, he would be able to take the lead of the Mason City Community School District.

"For bigger districts, when they are looking for superintendents, they tend to look for people who can wear multiple hats," said Boysen.

He has earned a masters in education from Hamline University and has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Winona State University. Boysen is currently working on a doctoral degree from Winona State University and is expected to graduate in May.

Boysen is currently serving as the superintendent and elementary principal of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District located in southern Minnesota, a role he has been in since 2020. He oversees over 700 students and 150 staff members. He said he has led staff and students through the pandemic, a polar vortex, and through unexpected events.

He said the rapidly changing demographics and development of career and technical education (CTE) opportunities in Mason City are similar to his district. "Mason City has a great brand. We need to make sure that brand and that reputation is out there, because families are choosing where to send their kids," said Boysen.

Before working in the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, Boysen worked at Lyle Public School as the superintendent and the elementary principal from 2017 to 2020. He has also served as elementary principal and director of curriculum and assessment for Pleasantview Elementary from 2014 to 2017.

Boysen's career started as an early childhood teacher in Lyle during the 2002-03 school year. He then moved to Austin in 2004 at New Dominion School, teaching social sciences. In 2014, Boysen taught special education at Southgate Elementary School in the Austin Public Schools.

Boysen will visit the Mason City on Tuesday for final interviews and a tour of the district.

Boysen said it was an honor for him to be selected and interviewed by the school board. He added he was looking forward to "see how Mason City ticks."

"I am really looking forward to coming down there to do an in-person interview," said Boysen.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

