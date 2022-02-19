Mason City School District Superintendent candidate profile: Bridgette Wagoner

When the role of superintendent of Mason City School District opened, it was appealing to current district employee Bridgette Wagoner to apply.

"It is an honor (to be selected) and I am honored that the school board feels good about the work I have been doing," said Wagoner. She will take part in final interviews on Tuesday

Wagoner has earned a master's degree in educational psychology and a bachelor's degree in English teaching from the University of Northern Iowa.

Wagoner started her career at University of Northern Iowa's Malcom Price Laboratory School as a language arts teacher for eight years. She also filled the role of outreach and professional development coordinator for one year and as a interim school director for a year.

After 11 years at Price Laboratory School, Wagoner spent another 11 years as the director of educational services for the Waverly-Shell Rock community School District. "I really functioned as an assistant superintendent," said Wagoner.

Wagoner was hired last year by the Mason City School District to serve as the director of curriculum and instruction. In this role, Wagoner works with administrators, instructional coaches, and teachers to ensure quality learning experiences. She has also tracked learning data to address curriculum and fostering conditions for continuous improvement in teaching.

"I didn't know Dave (Versteeg) was going to retire and I would have loved to worked with him a little bit longer," said Wagoner.

In the short time that she has been in the district, Wagoner says she loves the community and how authentic people are in the district. She added those who work for Mason City schools "work extremely hard despite some things working against them."

"It has been a really positive and smooth transition," said Wagoner.

Wagoner is currently in the progress of earning her superintendency certificate, with an expected completion date of December 2022.

"The one thing that I will say and the one thing I said in my cover letter is that I love this district and finding the best person," said Wagoner.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.