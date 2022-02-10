Mason City School District looking into apprenticeship opportunities

Apprenticeship opportunities are possibly expanding for the Mason City Community School District.

Curriculum director Bridgette Wagoner and director of special education and student services Heidi Venem presented Monday night to the Mason City School Board the registered apprenticeships the district is looking to add.

Mason City schools currently has a pre-apprenticeship program in the field of masonry, embedded into the year-long construction class offered at the high school. Students who take the course are given their pre-apprenticeship certificate and gives them a fast track into masonry programs.

The two programs the district is looking to add are a health-careers registered apprenticeship and a teacher and paraeducator registered apprenticeship.

Wagoner says the health-careers apprenticeship, an opportunity that came from the governor's office, would be funded through state Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) dollars. "This one requires a partnership with three entities. The school district, which we're obviously happy to be, a hospital and nursing facility, which MercyOne is open to being, and a training provider," said Wagoner. "We are really fortunate here because we have NIACC (North Iowa Area Community College) right in our backyard."

Wagoner said they have to work quickly to have the application in by March 1. The district would need to be flexible with elective credits and student's schedules to ensure they are getting the proper number of onsite hours.

"Right now, MercyOne has 400 open jobs and are very much interested in creating pathways for us to provide students who can fill jobs anywhere," Wagoner said.

The teacher and paraeducator apprenticeships, funded through a $50,000 grant, would allow students to be trained as a paraeducator through the high school and earn their certificate. If those students become members of the district's workforce as a paraeducator, there is a path they can take to receive their associates degree and then on bachelors degree with the district's hope that they become teachers according to Venem.

Wagoner said the district is interested in having a feasibility conversation with stakeholders about opening a charter school. The school, which would be called Mason City Career Academy, would serve the purpose of increasing learning opportunities for work-based learning, with the hope it would create a pipeline of graduates who end up working in the North Iowa region.

Wagoner said the district needs to be careful to not "splinter" itself into too many directions. The addition of the academy would add a core-curriculum area of teaching employability skills and focusing on career clusters in 11th and 12th grade.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

