Mason City School District in talks to sell Madison property

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa and the City of Mason City will be getting some property from the school district.

During the Feb. 14 meeting, Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought to the school board’s attention the outside interest in it the property which was formerly home to Madison Elementary School, and is now referred to as Madison Park.

Currently, the property is being maintained by the school district and there is no plan by the school district to use the land, according to Versteeg. There was discussion about selling the property in 2013, but it was decided to hold on and keep it.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa approached the district about the property, expressing interest in purchasing the land. The nonprofit currently has a grant of $50,000, which is to be used specifically for purchasing property so they can build affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that builds homes and partners with families who pay a no-interest loan and work “sweat equity” hours as part of the purchase agreement.

Versteeg let the board know it could make its own stipulations with the sale of the property, such as saying the playground has to remain. Discussion about the property and a presentation from Habitat of Humanity took place during the Monday night committee of the whole meeting.

The west half of the land, which includes a playground and a community garden, would go to the City of Mason City, while the east half would be purchased by Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit presented to the school board the work they do for the community and their mission that night.

The city is not paying for its portion, according to Versteeg, and Habitat for Humanity wants them to maintain the garden and playground.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said on Wednesday the city and the school already have an agreement which allows the city usage of the property. The district in the process of preparing the abstract and other legal documents for transactions to both parties.

Habitat of Humanity Executive Director Melissa Schoneberg told the board that the property would be used for the building of several housing options. Schoneberg added the nonprofit felt like the Madison property would be an ideal location.

“(The property) does have a playground and community gardens. It’s a great area for families. We just really feel like it would be a great fit,” said Schoneberg.

“This is really the essence of grassroot community development and grassroots economic development and housing development, which is so short in Mason City, and Habitat is really going to do their part and fill in that need for our community,” said Versteeg.

The transaction would be a two-meeting process, with accepting the resolution as the first step at the March 21 meeting.

