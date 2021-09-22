Mason City School Board's Objections Committee decides on Cristy Tass candidacy

"What I don’t want to happen for our district is that the election is completed and then it’s contested," Draper said.

What's in the past

According to Wedmore, his office has had paperwork issues with candidates in the past but not of this specific nature.

"This is the first time that we’ve had a question of which race the candidate was trying to file for and it’s also the first objection we’ve had," Wedmore said. "We had another objection several years ago but different circumstances."

While Tass recognized her mistake during the meeting, she told the committee that she didn't think it should stop her from being able to run altogether.

"I’m questioning if a small clerical error is more important than my desire to serve the community school district and also all these people who signed for me to run," she said.

Decision making

After a brief recess to the 4 p.m. meeting to discuss, the Objections Committee reconvened and let Tass know their decision. Koehler made a motion to list Tass as a candidate for the vacant two-year seat. Lala explained to Tass why she would not be listed for the four-year term.