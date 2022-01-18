Mason City School Board tours fieldhouse, natatorium facilities

The Mason City School Board and other individuals took a tour on Sunday of the fieldhouse and natatorium to see the project's progress.

Bergland & Cram architect Scott Smed led the tour, pointing out to the group where certain features and rooms will be.

"I really think, as an overall project, we're probably in the 50% (completion) range right now," said Smed. "Sometimes it doesn't look like there's a lot, and it just comes together quickly because there's so much infrastructure work that has to happen to get that ready."

The new natatorium facility will also house a multipurpose room, which will be designed so cheer and dance teams can use it for practice. The current weight room, will expand, extending into the new facility as well.

The locker room space in the natatorium facility has a reserved area for visiting teams, and Smed said both locker rooms will have doors that lead directly to the field.

Smed pointed out that supply-chain issues are causing delays in the receipt of metal wall panels, which are being shipped from Canada, and underground ductwork for the fieldhouse.

As soon as the wall panels come in and ductwork installed, those in the community will see more of the structure of the fieldhouse go up according to Smed. Despite the delays in materials, Smed says most things are on schedule.

"(The delays are) just going to force us to look at other areas that they can finish up quicker. There shouldn't ever be a time when we're not doing work here," Smed said.

A highlight on the tour was an upper-level view of the pool. Members of the group were able to see how deep the developing pool will be and learn about the natatorium's features. Once completed, the pool will have warm-up lanes, along with the competition lanes and a diving platform.

Smed said the current focus is centered on construction of the pool area and erecting the fieldhouse structure. He noted that concrete would be poured this week, after last Friday's snow created a delay.

Board director Katie Koehler said her favorite part of the tour was watching the reactions of the students who got to see the facilities.

"My favorite part is the expression the kids had on their faces as they went into different places," said Koehler. "They were shocked. I think they're being validated. Our kids are being validated and that is huge."

Board president Lorrie Lala said she was curious to see how it would look three months from now since material delays have affected other projects.

"We have to be patient as well. There are some things you just can't control," said Lala.

"I'm quite happy that we are where we are right now," said Smed. "We've seen other projects [have] a much slower process, so I think we got in at the right time. We got pricing at the right time and they got started constructing at the right time."

Construction at Mason City High School is still on schedule Mason City Community School District is “cautiously optimistic” about the progress being made on the new natatorium and fieldhouse.

Koehler acknowledged the community's role in for making fieldhouse and natatorium happen through a voting process.

"It is our community that backed it up with a vote, so that's a big thank you to them," Koehler said.

