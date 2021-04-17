Mason City School board to vote on new curriculum director

Pending school board approval on Monday night, Mason City Community Schools will have a new director of curriculum and instruction.
Bridgette Wagoner, director of educational services at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, is being proposed for the position to replace the retiring Susan Pecinovsky.
At its February committee of the whole meeting, the board discussed making some changes to the position, possibly broadening the scope to make it more of a second-in-command role to Superintendent Dave Versteeg.
"I think Dave gets spread, and I don't know if it's fair or not, but I think he get's spread really thin in terms of what you're doing," Director Brent Seaton said at the meeting. "I think when you do have a second-in-command you can delegate responsibilities to do certain things."
The board interviewed finalists at the end of March. Wagoner will make $121,940.52, according to the contract attached to Monday night's meeting agenda, plus 25 days paid vacation.
Wagoner has served the Waverly-Shell Rock district for 10 years, according to her profile on LinkedIn.com. Before that she spent 10 years with Price Laboratory School/Northern University High School, serving first as a language arts teacher, then professional development and curriculum coordinator, finally interim director. She received both her bachelor's in teaching English and her master's in educational psychology from the University of Northern Iowa.