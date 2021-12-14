Mason City School Board to receive student-created survey about mascot

Mason City Community School District released the results of a student- and staff-survey regarding the Mohawk mascot name change on Monday.

Mason City High School Student Senate members drafted and sent out a survey to the student body last week, according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg. High school coaches and advisors also took part in the survey.

After having consulted with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and receiving input from residents at a public forum in a November session, the school board unanimously voted to retire the mascot. Since then, the board has received pushback from those who want to keep the Mohawk name, including arguments that student and staff weren't polled prior to the vote.

Versteeg said the results of the survey will be given to school board members and all who have asked to see the summary.

The survey offered six viewpoints participants could select: I would like a new mascot; I am sad about it but believe we should get a new mascot; I believe we should remain the Mohawks; I think we should take opportunity to design/select a new mascot; I believe we should remain the Mohawks with careful representation; and I have no opinion either way.

304 of the high school's 864 students opted to participate in the survey. 262 survey responses fell into the category of retaining the Mohawk name, and 154 responses involved wanting a new mascot.

35 of 60 high school coaches responded to the survey. 26 responses had an answer that said they wanted to keep the Mohawk mascot. 20 responses had answers involving their belief that there should be a new mascot.

21 of 37 club and organization advisors responded to the survey. 25 responses favored a new mascot.

Participants had the option of selecting any or all survey answers that applied to them. Versteeg noted that the survey was informal and not scientific.

School board director Cindy Garza said she wondered why there was a low percentage of people that responded. She added she believed that those who did not respond to the survey did not care about the mascot issue.

“If you were passionate about (the mascot), you would have answered (the survey),” said Garza.

School board director Carol Dettmer said she would like to point out that students created the survey, adding that while she thought it was great that students were taking initiative, it wasn't the most accurate summary.

Dettmer also took note of how many people answered the questionnaire.

"The level of participation wasn't high, which says that the level of concern for a change is low," said Dettmer. "Just looking at how many people participated, it doesn't create any urgency."

Dettmer said she and the other board directors do still want input from students and others in the community on the mascot topic.

The Mason City School Board will put the mascot discussion back on the agenda at the Dec. 20 meeting, according to board president Lorrie Lala.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

