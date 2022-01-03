Mason City School Board to consider vaccine mandate for employees

Mason City Schools' employees will need to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test and wear a mask if the board passes a new proposed vaccination policy at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The Mason City School Board needs to make an immediate decision on the policy due to decisions on a vaccine mandate at the federal level. The federal government announced in early November that businesses with 100 employees or more would have until Jan. 4 to require staff members to show proof of vaccination or have them be tested for COVID every week.

On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court blocked the vaccination requirement.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought up the idea of adopting a policy by Dec. 6 at the board's Nov. 15 meeting. The board instead decided to pause in forming a vaccination policy until there was a final decision at the federal level.

A federal appeals court panel allowed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to move forward in a 2-1 decision on Dec. 17. According to a Jan. 4 agenda item, the Mason City Community School needs to immediately make a decision, calling it an "emergency situation," and have the policy in place by Jan. 10, the new deadline imposed by OSHA.

The school board is able to make an immediate decision due to policy 209.2, which says "if the board adopts a policy in an emergency situation, a statement regarding the emergency and the need for immediate adoption will be included in the minutes. The board will have complete discretion to determine what constitutes an emergency situation."

The vaccination policy states the district is requiring all employees, including substitutes, to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce weekly evidence of a negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask at work. This policy would immediately be put into effect.

Employees who have received one of a two-dose vaccine will have to comply with masking and testing until fully vaccinated. COVID-19 testing for employees would begin immediately. Mask requirements begin on Jan 10.

Accommodations will be made for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination, or for disabilities or religious beliefs. Employees will be expected to submit verification of one of the exemptions to receive the accommodation.

Employees who fail to abide by the requirements of this policy may face disciplinary action up to and including termination, according to the proposed policy.

The district is required by law to keep a record of the vaccination status of all employees, which is confidential material. The Mason City Community School District has approximately 650 employees that could be affected by the policy.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

