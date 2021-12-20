Mason City School Board stands with decision to retire Mohawk name

The decision to drop the name “Mohawks” was upheld by the Mason City School Board at its meeting Monday night, after the item was brought up for reconsideration.

Last month, the Mason City School Board decided to end the use of the name “Mohawks,” at athletic events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20.

Monday's meeting had a little over 90 attendees, which was held at the high school’s performance hall and FEMA Room. Around 20 people spoke during the meeting’s open forum, with roughly the same number speaking in support of change as spoke in favor of keeping the Mohawk name.

After the forum, board director Carol Dettmer made the motion to uphold the decision to retire the Mohawk mascot, which was seconded by director Katie Koehler.

Koehler noted the Mohawk mascot is a passionate subject for those in the Mason City community. She said the research she has been doing is in regard to the impact mascots have on the students.

“That is the biggest reason I want this to change is for the students we serve now and the future of them,” said Koehler.

School board vice president Peterson Jean-Pierre said that though he is not originally from Mason City, he has put hours into serving the students in the community. Jean-Pierre said he views the “true stakeholders” to be the kids.

“This is not a decision that I made based on emotions, but based on me actually doing critical thinking,” said Jean-Pierre. “A lot of the statements you have made tonight were contradicting. On one hand, you’re saying that you don’t want any connection with the Native tribe but you also say you want to honor the Native tribe. This is a contradiction.”

Both Jean-Pierre and board director Alan Steckman said they are willing to accept the possibility of not being voted back onto the school board because of their decision.

“If this is the issue that gets me voted off this board, I promise I won’t lose an ounce of sleep, because I know where I stand,” said Jean-Pierre.

Lala then initiated a roll-call vote, at which time the school board unanimously stood with its previous decision to let go of the Mohawk mascot.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

