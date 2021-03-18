 Skip to main content
Mason City School Board OKs leaving CIML
Mason City School Board OKs leaving CIML

Mason City Schools athletes are one step closer to competing in a new athletic conference.

With just one question and a quick unanimous vote by board members at Monday night's meeting, the district withdrew from the Central Iowa Metro League and requested the Iowa High School Athletic Association form a new conference of 10 teams that are all current CIML schools.

Mason City girls basketball vs Marshalltown - Spotts

Reggi Spotts (34) moves in for a shot against Marshalltown at a game in Mason City in January. Marshalltown is one of the 10 districts that would join Mason City in a new athletic conference that is being proposed to replace the CIML.

The IHSAA did not return a call for comment on the board's decision or what the next steps will entail.

Board members and district Athletic Director Tracy Johnson discussed the move at the board's Committee of the Whole meeting on March 1. Johnson noted that the district's record of success against the Des Moines suburban school districts that are part of the CIML is low.

"When you get junior high kids at games and they see scores and we're struggling and getting beat by 35 or 40 night in and night out, it's tough," Johnson said at the meeting. "The kids don't want to be a part of that. We're the see-me now society with Twitter and all of that stuff. It's a tough look to get kids excited about going out and knowing it's going to be a tough road."

Mason City is one of the smallest schools in the CIML.

Broken into three conferences now, the CIML drafted a proposal to become a two-conference league starting with the 2022-23 academic year. One conference would be dedicated to the nine suburban teams and the other conference would be the rest, including Mason City.

The 10-team conference would still play at least one basketball game each against the suburban league, according to the proposal.

The district has been trying to leave the CIML for a few years. In December 2019, it asked to join the Northeast Iowa Conference, but was stopped as that conference was looking to reorganize as well.

Board member Jacob Schweitzer sought clarification on Monday night on exactly what the resolution did - formally withdraw from the CIML, ask for the creation of the two new conferences and invite the other nine schools to join.

"This gives clear intent of what we're up to," responded Superintendent Dave Versteeg.

