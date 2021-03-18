Mason City School Board OKs leaving CIML

Mason City Schools athletes are one step closer to competing in a new athletic conference.

With just one question and a quick unanimous vote by board members at Monday night's meeting, the district withdrew from the Central Iowa Metro League and requested the Iowa High School Athletic Association form a new conference of 10 teams that are all current CIML schools.

The IHSAA did not return a call for comment on the board's decision or what the next steps will entail.

Board members and district Athletic Director Tracy Johnson discussed the move at the board's Committee of the Whole meeting on March 1. Johnson noted that the district's record of success against the Des Moines suburban school districts that are part of the CIML is low.

"When you get junior high kids at games and they see scores and we're struggling and getting beat by 35 or 40 night in and night out, it's tough," Johnson said at the meeting. "The kids don't want to be a part of that. We're the see-me now society with Twitter and all of that stuff. It's a tough look to get kids excited about going out and knowing it's going to be a tough road."

Mason City is one of the smallest schools in the CIML.

