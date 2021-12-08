Mason City School Board hires superintendent search firm

The first step to find a new superintendent was taken by the Mason City School Board on Monday night, by approving a contract with staffing company Grundmeyer Leader Search (GSL).

The Mason City Community School District has worked with GSL in the past, which led to the hire of current Superintendent Dave Versteeg, as well as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Before posting the position, GSL will work with the board, setting salary, benefits, and potentially sending a survey out to the community about what qualities people would like to see in a future superintendent.

Owner of the firm, Trent Grundmeyer, said the sooner the board sends out the survey, the clearer the process will be to the community.

“All of that is just information back to the board to help guide you in telling us this is what we’re looking for in the next Mason City superintendent,” said Grundmeyer.

GSL will also work behind the scenes work for the district, screening the candidates and drafting interview questions, and will provide the district with running reports that identify strengths and weaknesses of the candidates throughout the processes.

Initially, seven or eight applicants will be selected by the board after completing short pre-screening interviews. From there, full-scale vetting will be done, and this list will be narrowed further. The remaining candidates will be invited to the district for a daylong interviews.

While the actual set dates will be determined by the Mason City School Board, GSL’s rough timeline is to have the job posted by Dec. 15, and have a candidate hired by mid-February.

