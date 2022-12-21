 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City School Board has first reading of stock medication policy

Mason City Community School District is working to join districts across the nation to keep a life-saving drug in all its buildings.

Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, an opioid antagonist, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.

The Mason City School Board was presented with the policy Monday night.

Mason City Community School District is working to put in place a stock prescription policy. One of the medications that the district will be able to store is naloxone, also known as Narcan.

"At this point, we wrote the policy to have it in all of our buildings," said Heidi Venem, director of special education and student services. "Once we have the (policy) approved, we will go through the Iowa Department of Public Health and apply ... and they write the prescription for us."

The policy is to obtain epinephrine auto-injectors, bronchodilators, and opioid antagonists from licensed health care professionals and store the medications at each building. A school nurse and trained staff members will be able to administer the medicine during situations in which there is reason to believe a student or individual is having an opioid overdose.

According to reporting from the Globe Gazette's Des Moines Bureau, Iowa's rate of drug overdoses remains among the lowest in the U.S., but the numbers are increasing, reflecting a national trend related to fentanyl.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid between 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, has been implicated in an increasing number of opioid-related overdoses in Iowa in the past year. According to the governor's office, 83% of overdoses from opioids in 2021 involved fentanyl.

Iowa school districts are allowed to acquire the medication after the signing of Iowa House File 2573 in June.

"We have worked with Prairie Ridge (Integrated Behavioral Health) on providing training for all of our staff so that they are able to dispense the medicine," said Venem.

Venem informed the school board staff is not being asked to administer the medication since it is more likely the school nurse would be the one to administer.

According to the policy, if a medication is administered emergency medical services are contacted and the school nurse or personnel will stay with the individual until EMS arrives. The Iowa Department of Education is contacted within 48 hours.

Clear Lake, Central Springs, and Charles City have adopted similar policies to stock epinephrine auto-injectors, bronchodilators, and opioid antagonists.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com



Breaking News