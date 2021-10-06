Mason City School Board gives feedback on new logo previews

The Mason City School Board gave their thoughts and opinions during a preview of professional and athletic logos on Monday night.

Dale Bentlage, chief strategist and principal for Juicebox Interactive, walked the school board through early logo designs to receive feedback. Bentlage presented two different options that had both a district-wide professional logo and an athletic logo.

The logos are still subject to change but were a step toward making a connected visual appearance, according to Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg. He added that branding would be the first approved logo and style for the district.

“The whole point to do this was to bring more continuity,” said Versteeg on Tuesday morning.

Juicebox Interactive, a branding agency in Des Moines, was hired to create a brand identity for Mason City schools and its website back in June. The agency will reveal a preview of the website sometime in December, according to Versteeg.

During the meeting, Bentlage told the school board to take some time looking at the logo to see if their opinion changes with the logos.

“You might even feel a little bit differently as you look at it later tonight or tomorrow. It’s like shopping for a house, sometimes you get to try it out a little bit, walk through it, and then look again later,” said Bentlage.

A committee of marketing professionals that Versteeg assembled had seen four variations of logos two weeks ago and chose their favorite two to show the school board. Versteeg added the committee did not see any of the athletic logos when they were giving input.

The school board gave their thoughts to Bentlage, who will make adjustments or revisions to what was presented.

"I am going to be honest when I first saw option A, I wasn't feeling it. But the more I look at it and now I can clearly see the "M" and the "C," said board president Lorrie Lala. "I'm not a fan of option B."

"The athletic logo, I do like option B," said board director Peterson Jean-Pierre. "It has the mascot involved."

Board director Alan Steckman said he liked option B's professional logo due to the "circular motion" compared to the geometric shape of option A. Board director Katie Koehler said afterward she enjoyed option A more.

Versteeg said the district will be reaching out to the community, student senate, staff and coaching staff for their feedback in the near future.

Once a final professional and an athletic logo are selected, a branding style guide will be put together for the district. Versteeg said the final logo selection would be slowly implemented into the district.

The Mason City School Board will revisit branding and logo design during the next meeting on Oct. 18.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

