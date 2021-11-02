Mason City School board furthers discussion about mascot, branding changes

Although no decision was made at the Monday night meeting, the conversation among the Mason City School board directors had a common theme: it's time to change the mascot.

The Mason City School Board decided to table logo and branding discussions at the Oct. 18 meeting to find out if changing the mascot was the next step, or to stay with "Mohawks." The school board also wanted to hear a response from the Mohawk tribe about the use of "Mohawk" as a mascot and logo.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg sent an email and a letter to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. Both Versteeg and school board president Lorrie Lala received a response on Friday from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, asking for the end of the usage of "Mohawk."

Previous Globe Gazette reporting traces the school district's use of the name "Mohawk" for sports activities to February 1925.

Due to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's response, Versteeg said the branding process is a separate one for him. He added that there is a meeting scheduled for 40 community and staff volunteers, along with a representative from Juicebox Interactive, to have a discussion over the districtwide branding.

"My goal for that group is to have a standardized 'MC.' I just need an 'MC.' I don't need to dive into what the mascot is at this point," said Versteeg. "I don't need any images of what that looks like. For moving forward on the building project and the website project, we just need to know what's the standardized 'MC'."

Versteeg then asked the school board to give him a sense of their thoughts in order to tailor recommendations at the next meeting.

"Communication is always received. On the receiving side, if it's offensive to the person receiving that communication, then it is offensive. Whether we've intended for it to be or not and I don't believe that our district has ever intended for it to be," said school board vice president Jodi Draper. "It's very clear information that we've had in the past and what is current, there has been a change. So as we are rebranding, that in my mind dollarwise, we should do it and do it all."

Mason City School Board gives feedback on new logo previews The Mason City School Board gave their thoughts and opinions during a preview of possible professional and athletic logos on Monday night.

Draper added she did not know when the district should change mascots, either after semester or after the school year. If the district does not change, they are "intentionally being rude" according to Draper.

Board director Peterson Jean-Pierre agreed with Draper's statements, adding they need to move forward with "making this right." Jean-Pierre says he hopes the community comes to an understanding of why change is needed and to "think with a logical standpoint."

Board director Katie Koehler agreed with Draper and Jean-Pierre, including her belief that it is a good opportunity to have the community help with the change.

"I also have been having conversations with the community and there is emotion behind (the mascot)," said Koehler. "A couple conversations that I had reminded me how strong this community is and how we can be with this opportunity to provide people a voice to help make these decisions."

Draper and board director Jacob Schweitzer brought up they wanted to keep the colors of red and black no matter what. Schweitzer said keeping the school colors will help in the construction standpoint of the fieldhouse and pool so it doesn't negatively impact the project.

"I think it is time. I think there's going to be a lot of sadness," said board director Brent Seaton.

Seaton went on to mention how much the word "Mohawk" has meant to the Mason City community and how generations have taken pride in it. He added his belief in that Mason City can form a sense of community by "creating a new view of who we are."

"What I hope is that the community comes together and kind of recognizes this as an opportunity for growth and change. Really seize this as a time where we can work together," said Seaton. "

"I just want to point out that the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe didn't send this letter out of the blue. They weren't coming after us, saying we have to change this," said Lala. "We asked them, we received their answer, and we need to be respectful of their feelings."

Versteeg said he will bring the board an action item with recommendations that will have the official possibility of changing from "Mohawks" at the Nov. 15 meeting.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.