Mason City School Board discusses superintendent search

The Mason City School Board met on Tuesday night to discuss the next steps in the new superintendent search.

Discussion was facilitated by Grundmeyer Leader Search, which the board hired in early December, after Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced he would be retiring at the end of this academic year.

The first step the search firm took was to conduct a community opinion survey, the results of which were given to the school board on Jan. 3.

The application period for the position closed on Jan. 16, and the applicants were reviewed on Tuesday during a closed session. During the same meeting, the school board finalized details on screening interviews and the formal interview schedule.

Human resource director Tom Drzycimski said there were nine questions developed for the screening interviews, which will be held on Feb. 10.

Finalist candidates will be given a building and community tour of the Mason City School District provided by Versteeg. Candidates will have an hour long interview with interview teams and will finish off the day with an interview with the school board on Feb. 22.

Finalists will meet with two interview teams, comprised of students, community members, and school staff. Drzycimski said each team has nearly two dozen people. A third team of school administrators will also meet and interview finalist candidates.

The board will soon reach out to individuals to form the interview teams. "Grundmeyer will develop the questions, and then feedback will be provided by each of the individuals on the interview team," said Drzycimski.

During the closed session Trent Grundmeyer presented the 17 candidates who applied for the position. From there, six finalists were selected for screening.

"They have some really good options for Mason City," Grundmeyer said on Wednesday morning.

"I am excited," said board director Carol Dettmer. "I think there are a lot of good quality candidates, and I think it says a lot of the community of Mason City."

Drzycimski said the new superintendent will be announced shortly after the formal interviews take place. The candidate will begin serving the district effective July 1.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

