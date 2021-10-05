Mason City School Board discusses mask mandate adjustment for Pinecrest Center

A mask mandate adjustment will be in the future for Mason City Community School District’s Pinecrest Center after a discussion on Monday night.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought to the school board's attention the illness rate data collected since implementing an illness rate-based mask mandate on Sept. 27. Once 7% of a building is sick, masks will be required until the percentage drops under 5%. Versteeg said on Monday night the only building that has reached 7% is the Pinecrest Center, which has 30 students.

Versteeg suggested to the board to consider an adjustment when it comes to tracking illness rates with the Pinecrest Center student population. The Pinecrest Center, a K-8 school, focuses on students with severe social, emotional and behavioral needs.

“They only have less than 30 students right now and it just is a small sample of kids that they can easily hit (7%) with three kids and can’t get below it until there is less than one,” said Versteeg.

Versteeg says the district wants to explore other options for the Pinecrest Center due to its small numbers.

“They’re more readily able to social distance, which is something that there was some discussion about that can be appropriate,” said Versteeg. “We’ve talked to (Pinecrest Center) about exploring that because they don’t have normal sized classrooms. They have classrooms that are large enough to where six or seven students in the classroom can spread out in that situation.”

Since implementing the mask mandate, Versteeg says this is “the only snag” that the district has had and asked the board if administration could make an adjustment.

Board director Jacob Schweitzer said the issues with the tracking illness at the Pinecrest Center was an unintended consequence from the board decision, pointing out how one day they can hit 10% then 3% the next day. Both Schweitzer and board director Peterson Jean-Pierre suggested if a school hits 7% to have a set number of days they must mask in order to understand the illness trend.

Board president Lorrie Lala made an apology to the rest of the board if they felt rushed to make a decision over masks on Sept. 20, explaining she did not want to wait a month. Lala also made an apology saying she cut off discussion that night since she felt like it was “going around in a circle.”

“I just wanted to make a decision that we can change any time you want, but I wanted to make a decision,” said Lala.

Lala said she was fine with the idea of set days with masking but made sure everyone was in agreement with allowing Versteeg to address the issue. Lala confirmed with Versteeg that no vote was needed for that night and the issue was just a discussion. All members that were present for the meeting were in agreement with allowing Versteeg to handle the situation.

“The things that they take into consideration is do we have the workforce for the room there and how big the spread is. We’re still taking health recommendations from the health department,” said board director Katie Koehler.

Versteeg said addressing the numbers and finding a solution would take place during the Oct. 18 meeting.

