Mason City School Board directors speak to legislators about public education

Four Mason City School Board directors went to Des Moines on Tuesday to learn about legislative priorities from Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB).

IASB hosts annually a "Day on the Hill" event, which allows school boards from across the state to come together and learn about pieces of legislation, and went on to speak with legislators. Board directors that attended were Alan Steckman, Peterson Jean-Pierre, Carol Dettmer, and Katie Koehler.

Steckman said the main part of the day was learning about State Supplemental Aid (SSA), which is funds given from the state to support public education. Governor Kim Reynolds signed late last month a 2.4% increase in SSA, but many in public education wish for a 4% increase according to Steckman.

IASB Day on the Hill educated attendees about private school vouchers and how they would impact public schools. The Iowa Senate Study Bill 3080, also known as "School Choice," proposes that state funding can be used for private school scholarships.

Parents ‘bill of rights,’ tuition vouchers advance DES MOINES — Education policy affecting K-12 schools, including creating a “parental bill of rights” and a voucher program allowing families to use public money for private tuition, was front and center Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol.

"As a public school district, we are objecting to private school vouchers," said Steckman. "We are saying that the state should only be funding public schools."

Board vice president Peterson Jean-Pierre, who was attending Day on the Hill for the first time, said he felt like he received a better understanding of the legislative side of how public education works. He added the experience taught him to better understand both sides of an issue, like with vouchers.

"It felt really good to go out there and it sparked an interest. Not only to talk to legislators that are for you and for bills for public education, but talking to those on the other side," said Jean-Pierre.

Steckman said the Mason City board directors spoke with Senator Jesse Green (R) about a bigger SSA fund and about vouchers. He added that he felt that everyone took away something from the experience.

"I know Carol Dettmer and Peterson Jean-Pierre were amazed at how complicated it is to have your feelings known to legislators," said Steckman.

Steckman and Jean-Pierre say they hope the advocating they did helps legislators better understand public education and how certain pieces of legislation would affect the Mason City Community School District. "I hope that it causes them to look at the effects and weigh out the pros and cons," said Jean-Pierre.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.