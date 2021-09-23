Mason City School Board candidate Cristy Tass drops out of race

Not even a full day after getting word from the Mason City Community School District officials that she'd still be able to run in this November's elections, Mason City resident Cristy Tass is now stepping away from her candidacy.
Tass appeared to make a post on her Facebook page on Thursday morning that she had dropped out of the race but she did not respond to calls from the Globe Gazette on Thursday afternoon to confirm the announcement.
Her apparent announcement followed a Wednesday afternoon meeting with the Mason City School Board's Objections Committee which ruled that, because of an error in paperwork, she wouldn't be able to run for a full four-year term in the district but could run for the two-year vacancy seat currently held by Peterson Jean-Pierre.
According to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, Tass called his office Thursday morning to ask what her options were for withdrawing from the race.
"The withdrawal deadline has come and gone, that withdrawal deadline was Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., because she did not withdraw prior to that time period we are prohibited from removing her name from the ballot," Wedmore said. The only way around that be to challenge her inclusion on the ballot in court.
With that, Wedmore then shared that he told Tass that her main option was to make statements that she's no longer running.
From Wedmore's recollection, this sort of case is quite uncommon.
"It’s very uncommon that a candidate will go through the process to file nomination papers and an affidavit of candidacy to appear on the ballot and then withdraw. It’s just doesn’t occur that often," Wedmore said.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com