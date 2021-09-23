Mason City School Board candidate Cristy Tass drops out of race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The withdrawal deadline has come and gone, that withdrawal deadline was Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., because she did not withdraw prior to that time period we are prohibited from removing her name from the ballot," Wedmore said. The only way around that be to challenge her inclusion on the ballot in court.

With that, Wedmore then shared that he told Tass that her main option was to make statements that she's no longer running.

From Wedmore's recollection, this sort of case is quite uncommon.

"It’s very uncommon that a candidate will go through the process to file nomination papers and an affidavit of candidacy to appear on the ballot and then withdraw. It’s just doesn’t occur that often," Wedmore said.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Abby Koch Follow Abby Koch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today