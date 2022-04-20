Mason City School Board approves three staff member reductions

A decrease in the number of students enrolled in the Mason City Community School District has led to a staff reduction.

But things could have been worse.

At its Monday night meeting, the Mason City School Board approved the termination of three probationary teacher contracts effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The reduction was cited as "necessary" in the agenda due to lower enrollment numbers.

But it was predicted in a November report to the school board that there was a need to cut the equivalent of 19 general education positions for next school year.

Early retirements and resignations reduced the number of necessary cuts to three, according to Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski. The three individuals who will not receive contract renewals are Nicole Sluik, Amy Rollene, and Emma Hanson. All three were notified by Drzycimski prior to the meeting.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg told the Globe Gazette in November that certified enrollment has been on a consistent downward trend for the district. The lower enrollment numbers result in the district receiving less funding. Versteeg added that student numbers are reflective of North Iowa as a whole, where a declining population has resulted in enrollment declines.

Mason City Education Association President CarolAnn Eppens voiced concern about the terminations. Eppens noted all three teachers "devoted" themselves to the district, buildings, and the curriculum this year. She asked the school board to reconsider and postpone the agenda item.

"They say it takes five years to get established as a new teacher, and it also takes three years to get stronger at a new curriculum," said Eppens. "My concern is rehiring new teachers to take their place and those people having to start over."

School board director Katie Koehler opened the discussion by saying no one liked the idea of terminating the positions. She said the money that pays for teachers is separate from funds that pay for facilities and other programs.

"How can we get rid of these teachers but yet keep Title I and things like that? Those are all separate funds. We are are also dictated by law on how that works," said Koehler.

Koehler noted there is a possibility the three teachers could be offered contracts later.

"I would like to add that this no way reflects on their ability to do this job," said school board Director Alan Steckman.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

