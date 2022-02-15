Mason City School Board announces superintendent finalists

The Mason City School Board announced the three finalists for the superintendent position on Tuesday.

The application period for the position closed on Jan. 16, and the applicants were reviewed on Feb. 1 during a closed session. 17 candidates were presented to the Mason City School Board and was narrowed down to six candidates.

Interviews were done in closed session on Feb. 10, where three were selected as finalists: Bryan Boysen of Kenyon-Wanamingo School District in Minnesota; Pat Hamilton of Spencer Community School District; and Bridgette Wagoner, Curriculum Director at Mason City Community School District.

According to a press release, each finalist has strong background and experience in recruiting and retaining high-quality staff, promoting a community of care for students, and building school and community relations.

Finalist candidates will be given a building and community tour of the Mason City School District provided by Versteeg. Candidates will have an hour long interview with interview teams and will finish off the day with an interview with the school board on Feb. 22.

The school board will meet after formal interviews and reach a final decision. The new superintendent will begin leading the district effective July 1, according to a press release.

Grundmeyer Leader Services has been assisting the Mason City School Board with the superintendent search.

Check back with the Globe Gazette for finalist candidate profiles.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.