Mason City School Board adopts a general district logo

The Mason City School Board approved a general district logo during the Monday night meeting.

Choosing a general "MC" logo was tabled back in October. Since then, an expanded committee of coaches, boosters, students and community members have met twice to settle on a district-wide logo.

The committee met after winter break and reviewed the five semi-finalist designs according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg. 41 committee members gave feedback, ranking the designs from "favorite" to "least favorite" choices. The logo recommended to the school board had the most support from the committee.

"It's kind of like how artwork is kind of in the eye of the beholder. But this one definitely had the most support and the most likability," said Versteeg.

Versteeg made it clear that the district logo is a separate issue from the mascot issue. Versteeg added that the intent of the "MC" logo is meant to be a more generic Mason City schools logo.

The selection of the district logo now leads to development of a branding style guide, which articulates what colors and fonts Mason City schools specifically uses. There is a version of the district logo that can also be used for athletics and for uniforms according to Versteeg.

Board director Alan Steckman asked if the adoption of the logo gives them sole possession that others would have to reimburse the district if they use it. Versteeg said they could take that next step to define ownership of the new logo.

"If we wanted to use this for something, we can get a technical file in whatever format that a vendor might want to use this for, instead of somebody having to create their own," said Versteeg. "We've never really owned a legitimate version of this that we could give people to use that will be consistent and concise every time."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

