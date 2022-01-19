 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mason City School Board adopts a general district logo

  • Updated
  • 0
MC School Board 1-17

The Mason City School Board approving the "MC" logo recommendation. 

The Mason City School Board approved a general district logo during the Monday night meeting. 

Choosing a general "MC" logo was tabled back in October. Since then, an expanded committee of coaches, boosters, students and community members have met twice to settle on a district-wide logo.

The committee met after winter break and reviewed the five semi-finalist designs according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg. 41 committee members gave feedback, ranking the designs from "favorite" to "least favorite" choices. The logo recommended to the school board had the most support from the committee.

"It's kind of like how artwork is kind of in the eye of the beholder. But this one definitely had the most support and the most likability," said Versteeg.

MC District Logo

The district logo that was approved by the Mason City School Board on Monday.

Versteeg made it clear that the district logo is a separate issue from the mascot issue. Versteeg added that the intent of the "MC" logo is meant to be a more generic Mason City schools logo.

The selection of the district logo now leads to development of a branding style guide, which articulates what colors and fonts Mason City schools specifically uses. There is a version of the district logo that can also be used for athletics and for uniforms according to Versteeg.

People are also reading…

Board director Alan Steckman asked if the adoption of the logo gives them sole possession that others would have to reimburse the district if they use it. Versteeg said they could take that next step to define ownership of the new logo. 

"If we wanted to use this for something, we can get a technical file in whatever format that a vendor might want to use this for, instead of somebody having to create their own," said Versteeg. "We've never really owned a legitimate version of this that we could give people to use that will be consistent and concise every time."

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NY AG alleges evidence of fraud at Trump business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News