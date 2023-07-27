Thinking of running for Mason City School Board this November? Here are some dates, deadlines and other useful information to consider before mounting your candidacy:

This election cycle sees four incumbent board members' terms expiring. The seats are currently held by Peterson Jean-Pierre, Katherine Koehler, Brent Seaton and Lorrie Lala.

The winners of these contests are entitled to serve a four-year term as a director of the Mason City Community School District. All of the seven directors on the board hold at-large seats, voted on by the voters of the whole school district.

Jean-Pierre was last elected to a special two-year term in 2021, after an interim appointment following the resignation of Kristine Cassel.

Candidates for school board must be eligible electors in the school district at the time of the election. An eligible elector meets all of the requirements to register to vote but does not have to be registered to vote.

An eligible elector must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Iowa and at least 18 years old by election day. An eligible elector may not be a convicted felon, unless voting rights have been restored by the president or governor, including via executive order, be currently judged incompetent to vote by a court or claim the right to vote in any other place.

Next, candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions with the school secretary or community college board secretary. The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions must be filed together or they will be rejected. Copies of nomination papers are available at the school secretary’s office, county auditor’s office, or on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. The affidavit of candidacy form is also available on the Secretary of State’s website.

The filing period for these documents is from August 28 until 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2023. There are no filing fees.

Candidates must collect signatures on nomination petitions and file the petitions at the same time the affidavit of candidacy is filed.

The minimum number of signatures needed by candidates depends on the number of registered voters in the school district as of May 1, 2023. Signature requirements for candidates who are elected only by the voters of a director district are based on the number of registered voters in that director district, so ask the school secretary or controlling election auditor for the minimum number of signatures needed in your school district.

Eligible electors of the appropriate school district may sign nomination petitions.

The last day to file for withdrawal or to file a written objection to nomination papers or eligibility of a candidate with school or community college board secretary is September 26, 2023.

The deadline to file a request for an absentee ballot by mail is October 23, 2023, and the last day to vote an absentee ballot in person at the county auditor’s office.

School election day is Tuesday, November 7, 2023; polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.