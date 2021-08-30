Mason City marching band's 2021 program features hits from Queen

Along with being stationary last year, the band was spread across the field to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s been kind of, for lack of a better word, normal. Last year, it was just a question of how we were going to mitigate everything and make sure that the kids were safe. It’s not that we don’t want the kids to be safe this year, we do. But there are less things that we can require,” said Kramer. “We’ve kind of fallen back into the old routines of years past and just kind of moving ahead and trying to get ready.”

Kramer is playing catch-up with underclassmen who didn't march last year. He has had to teach marching and playing to two grade levels instead of one.

“There’s more kids that really haven’t played and marched at the same time. They’ve done a great job with it, but it was a little bit of a taller hurdle than it normally is getting everybody going,” said Kramer.

Leadership is key, said Kramer, in his 20th year of directing. Many students hold leadership roles for the first time directing fellow band members.

Kramer and Sam Bills, the associate director, select the section leaders -- typically seniors, but occasionally juniors.