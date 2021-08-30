Mason City marching band's 2021 program features hits from Queen

Mohawk fans better not bite the dust when the Mason City High School marching band takes the field at halftime in two weeks.
The band was getting ready Monday morning to rock audiences at its first performance Sept. 10 and future home games.
Mohawk marching band members were going through the movements of their pregame performance. Section leaders were quick to make sure underclassmen were in the correct spots. Band Director Russ Kramer kept over 90 musicians in time by counting and humming the pregame music as they marched.
The halftime performance will include music from the British rock band Queen. It will feature “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and part of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“We’re doing Queen, and so we’re all excited about that,” said Kramer.
For the pregame performance, the band will honor the connection of Meredith Willson and Mason City with music from "The Music Man." The band will perform the pregame arrangement for the first time.
“We haven’t performed this before outside,” said Kramer. “We’re doing an arrangement of “Wells Fargo Wagon.” We’re going to try and do something by Meredith Willson every year to acknowledge that we do the school song that he wrote.”
Willson was a Mason City native and became famous for writing and composing "The Music Man" during the 1950s. Influences from the musical can be seen around Mason City and in the city’s nickname -- River City.
Along with debuting a new arrangement, the band will reveal brand new uniforms as well. The uniforms are the result of a three-year fundraising campaign.
For band members Luke Smith and Will Read, getting back to marching in front of a crowd is a thrill.
“I was pretty excited (to march again) because we didn’t do any actual marching last year,” said Read. “We went on the field and played but we didn’t do any marching, so it was cool to see people marching again (at band camp).”
“(Last year was) definitely different with no marching. Me and Shay, the other drum major, we didn’t know what to do because everything was different. We kind of just went with the flow,” said Smith.
Smith said he may be nervous, but he's happy to be back to normal.
“I think there’s always a level of nerves for the first one, but I know I’m excited for it just to see what happens,” said Smith.
Along with being stationary last year, the band was spread across the field to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s been kind of, for lack of a better word, normal. Last year, it was just a question of how we were going to mitigate everything and make sure that the kids were safe. It’s not that we don’t want the kids to be safe this year, we do. But there are less things that we can require,” said Kramer. “We’ve kind of fallen back into the old routines of years past and just kind of moving ahead and trying to get ready.”
Kramer is playing catch-up with underclassmen who didn't march last year. He has had to teach marching and playing to two grade levels instead of one.
“There’s more kids that really haven’t played and marched at the same time. They’ve done a great job with it, but it was a little bit of a taller hurdle than it normally is getting everybody going,” said Kramer.
Leadership is key, said Kramer, in his 20th year of directing. Many students hold leadership roles for the first time directing fellow band members.
Kramer and Sam Bills, the associate director, select the section leaders -- typically seniors, but occasionally juniors.
“It kind of is that way every year for me to see a bunch of our drill leaders have never been put in a leadership situation before and to see how they grow within a really fast time frame. They become so much more concerned with everything around them as opposed to just what they’re doing. Every year, I’m just so proud of them and the work they do,” said Kramer.
Kramer added the upperclassmen have helped teach freshmen where to go and get comfortable. The surge in leadership has also come from knowing they will be able to march this year.
“I know there was just a ton of disappointment last year when we couldn’t march. It was the right thing to do at that time. I’m not placing any fault, but they were disappointed with that,” said Kramer. “Those juniors and seniors that have been through (marching) before, you could see the excitement about getting back to it.”
Kramer encourages band fans to come out to enjoy the music of Queen and the atmosphere of a Mohawk home game.
“It’s going to be a fun show and pregame,” said Kramer. “The atmosphere at the home football games is always great, and we’re happy to be a part of that.”
