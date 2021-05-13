Mason City High School singers earn top honors at state contest

The general public will have an opportunity to hear the students that represented MCHS in State Contest at their 94th Annual Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 pm.

This year, the MCHS Vocal Music Department Concert will be held in the Mason City Arena at Southbridge Mall. There is plenty of socially distanced seating available for anyone who would like to come see the choirs, face masks will be required. The concert is free.