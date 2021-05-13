Mason City High School singers earn top honors at state contest

The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department recently participated in the Iowa High School Music Association State Contest. Due to COVID-19, the Large Group and Solo/Ensemble contests utilized a online format this year. MCHS created videos for all of their performances that were uploaded to the IHSMA.
At the IHSMA State Large Group Contest MCHS earned three Division I “Superior” ratings and 1 Division II “Excellent” rating:
Division I (Superior) Choral Ensembles: Bass Clef Choir, Concert Choir, Treble Clef Choir
Division II (Excellent) Choral Ensembles: Varsity Choir
The MCHS Vocal Music Department earned 25 Division I ratings, three Division II ratings and one Division III rating at the Iowa High School Music Association State Solo/Ensemble Contest. MCHS earned the "Outstanding Performance Award" in all three centers. This award is presented to one entry per contest center and is given to less then 1% of all participating students.
Six MCHS performances also received a perfect score.
Division I (Superior) Choral Ensembles: Chamber Choir, Concert Madrigal Choir, Varsity Madrigal Choir
Division I (Superior) Vocal Duets: Grant Bohls & Ava Ciavarelli, Grant Bohls & Jennaya Everist, Grant Bohls & Kylie Hansen, Grant Bohls & Makenna Hansen, Ava Ciavarelli & Kylie Hansen, Ava Ciavarelli & Tiyana Rogers (Perfect Score), Jennaya Everist & Makenna Hansen (Perfect Score), Emma Garrett & Gretchen Garrett, Emma Garrett & Sam Swegle, Gretchen Garrett & Makenna Hansen, Kylie Hansen & Makenna Hansen (Perfect Score), Kylie Hansen & Tiyana Rogers, Kylie Hansen & Aden Stroup
Division II (Excellent) Vocal Duets: Angelina Frank & Maggie Gerrietts.
Division I (Superior) Vocal Solos: Ava Ciavarelli, Jackson Everist, Emma Garrett (Perfect Score), Kylie Hansen (Perfect Score), Makenna Hansen (Perfect Score), Avery Heinzerling, Gabrielle Johnson, Aden Stroup, Sam Swegle.
Division II (Excellent) Vocal Solos: Katelyn Hagenow, Tiyana Rogers
Division III (Good) Vocal Solo: Mya McWilliams
“IHSMA Outstanding Performance Award” Winners: Kylie Hansen (Vocal Solo), Ava Ciavarelli & Kylie Hansen (Vocal Duet), Kylie Hansen & Makenna Hansen (Vocal Duet).
The general public will have an opportunity to hear the students that represented MCHS in State Contest at their 94th Annual Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 pm.
This year, the MCHS Vocal Music Department Concert will be held in the Mason City Arena at Southbridge Mall. There is plenty of socially distanced seating available for anyone who would like to come see the choirs, face masks will be required. The concert is free.