Mason City High School recognizes best of the best at annual senior awards
Mason City High School recognizes best of the best at annual senior awards
Mason City High School recognizes best of the best at annual senior awards

Students in the 2021 graduating class of Mason City High School were recognized for their efforts in academia, athletics, arts, and character during the school's annual senior awards ceremony Thursday morning.

MCHS awards 2.jpg

Students attend the Senior Awards ceremony at Mason City High School on Thursday.

Alongside the merit awards, scholarships were also handed out to dozens of seniors, many through charitable memorial endowments, including those from former Mason City educators.

MCHS awards 1.jpg

Connor Dalen accepts a Joe L. Campbell Memorial Scholarship from Dawn Campbell at Mason City High School on Thursday.

Three seniors, Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen, and Jack Harty, were each awarded the Joe L. Campbell Memorial Scholarship for athletics. Dawn Campbell, widow of the longtime Mason City teacher, said they couldn't narrow the list this year, so the family chose three.

Makenna VanSyoc was the recipient of the Mark "Doc" Detra Memorial Scholarship, which was presented by Detra's son Jason and close family friend Chad Lubben.

MCHS awards 3.jpg

Sawyer Berg accepts an Outstanding Senior Student Award at Mason City High School on Thursday.

The 2021 Outstanding Senior Student Awards recipients were Sawyer Berg, son of Robert and Carrie Berg, and Britta Elsbernd, daughter of Randy and Becky Elsbernd.

MCHS awards 4.jpg

Britta Elsbernd accepts an Outstanding Senior Student Award at Mason City High School on Thursday.

Mason City High School commencement will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at the Multipurpose Arena on South Washington Avenue.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

