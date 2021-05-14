Mason City High School recognizes best of the best at annual senior awards

Students in the 2021 graduating class of Mason City High School were recognized for their efforts in academia, athletics, arts, and character during the school's annual senior awards ceremony Thursday morning.

Alongside the merit awards, scholarships were also handed out to dozens of seniors, many through charitable memorial endowments, including those from former Mason City educators.

Three seniors, Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen, and Jack Harty, were each awarded the Joe L. Campbell Memorial Scholarship for athletics. Dawn Campbell, widow of the longtime Mason City teacher, said they couldn't narrow the list this year, so the family chose three.

Makenna VanSyoc was the recipient of the Mark "Doc" Detra Memorial Scholarship, which was presented by Detra's son Jason and close family friend Chad Lubben.

The 2021 Outstanding Senior Student Awards recipients were Sawyer Berg, son of Robert and Carrie Berg, and Britta Elsbernd, daughter of Randy and Becky Elsbernd.

Mason City High School commencement will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at the Multipurpose Arena on South Washington Avenue.

