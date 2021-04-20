Mason City High School, NIACC announce graduation plans

Mason City High School graduation will look a little different this year.
On Monday night, Superintendent Dave Versteeg told the district's Board of Education that it plans to hold graduation this year at the city's Multipurpose Arena.
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m., June 6.
Graduation is usually held in the high school gymnasium. Last year, so that proper social distancing was allowed, graduation was held at the school's football stadium.
Versteeg said they settled on the arena to avoid having to deal with the ongoing fieldhouse construction project.
In a letter sent to seniors and their families late last week, Principal Dan Long said the traditional in person format will return, but COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced:
- Masks will be required
- A two-seat separation between families for social distancing
- Anyone experiencing symptoms should not attend
The district is "bartering" with the city so that use of the arena is cost-neutral, Versteeg said.
NIACC
North Iowa Area Community College is planning four separate graduation ceremonies this spring, said President Steve Schulz.
Graduation is scheduled for May 7 in the school's gymnasium. Health graduates will be honored at 10:30 a.m., Career Technical at 1 p.m., Arts & Sciences group 1 at 3 p.m. and Arts & Sciences group 2 at 5 p.m.
Masks are required for all the ceremonies and each graduate will be allowed two tickets for guests.
NIACC will also livestream the ceremonies on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/myniacc.