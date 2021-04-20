Mason City High School, NIACC announce graduation plans

Mason City High School graduation will look a little different this year.

On Monday night, Superintendent Dave Versteeg told the district's Board of Education that it plans to hold graduation this year at the city's Multipurpose Arena.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m., June 6.

Graduation is usually held in the high school gymnasium. Last year, so that proper social distancing was allowed, graduation was held at the school's football stadium.

Versteeg said they settled on the arena to avoid having to deal with the ongoing fieldhouse construction project.

In a letter sent to seniors and their families late last week, Principal Dan Long said the traditional in person format will return, but COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks will be required

A two-seat separation between families for social distancing

Anyone experiencing symptoms should not attend

The district is "bartering" with the city so that use of the arena is cost-neutral, Versteeg said.

NIACC