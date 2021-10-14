Mason City High School choir will begin its concert season on Monday

Organize an ensemble and go see the Mason City High School Vocal Music Department kick off its 95th concert season with their annual fall concert on Monday, Oct. 18.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at the North Iowa Community Auditorium and is free for anyone to attend. The performance will feature the talents of 200 students in four performing groups. There will be music selections that will appeal to all generations, from world music to contemporary gospel pieces.

“We no longer have to restrict audience size, so there is plenty of seating for everyone at NIACC,” said Joel Everist, Director of Choral Activities. “We are asking all members of the community to show their support for our students returning to the stage.”

Students making up Mason City High School’s chamber choir will sing “The Music of Stillness,” a new work by Iowa composer Elaine Hagenberg. The mixed chorus, a 9th through 12th grade choir, will perform “Baraka Na Wewe,” “Homeward Bound” and “Come to Me, O My Love.”

The auditioned ensemble of sophomores, juniors, and seniors making up the varsity choir will open with Mozart’s “Cantate Domino.” In addition, they will perform three multicultural works: “Shule Aroon,” “Rondes” and “Sisi Ni Moja.”

The concert choir, which has earned a superior rating at IHSMA State Contest consecutively for more than 65 years, will close out the performance. The ensemble will be performing “Thixo Onothando,” “Liebst du um Shönheit” by Clara Wieck Schumann, Haydn’s “Kyrie Eleison,” and the new gospel work “Rejoice!”

All of the choirs will combine for a mass ensemble performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

