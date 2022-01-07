Mason City Dance Team is recognized for volunteer service hours

Volunteering is an important part of the Mason City Dance Team.

In fact, the 400-plus hours of volunteer service given to the community was recognized with an Outstanding Community Service Award by the board of the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association (ISDTA) at the Iowa State Dance Competition in early December.

"It just makes me really proud because I don't think they realize now what it means to the community and some of those places of business that they do help," said head coach Brenda Zimmerman.

Senior Breanna Lowe and Ella Amundson said the state recognition is something they feel good about.

"I think it just feels really rewarding, because we do a lot to help out the community, so it's just nice to be recognized," said Lowe.

Zimmerman explained that the dance team is an unsanctioned sport, so the team does fundraising for outfits and travel by themselves.

Members of the team ask people from the community or businesses for freewill donations. To give thanks for the support that the community gives, Zimmerman's team is required to accomplish a certain number of volunteer hours.

The three big volunteer opportunities the dancers take advantage of each year are helping out at the Humane Society of North Iowa, Mason City Home for the Holidays, and the MacNider Arts Festival. Other volunteering opportunities arise when there is a request directed to the team from nonprofits or community members.

"Prior to (the pandemic), they were asked to just go do dances at the nursing home on a activity night for them," said Zimmerman. "(The residents) just love that usually around Christmas time."

Amundson said her favorite volunteer opportunity is when they do a mini dance clinic for the younger kids. For Lowe, it is the car wash event that they put on.

Zimmerman said she hopes each of the dancers realize when they get older the benefits of volunteering, adding that donating their time and efforts has developed the team as individuals and helped with team bonding as well.

"You just get to spend time with this team, and this team is like a family. We're with each other all the time and we get get annoyed with each other but we all love each other," said Amundson.

In order to receive recognition for their work, a portfolio is submitted to the ISDTA board, outlining the work the team did. Zimmerman said the recognition is given to the teams with the most hours.

"They amaze me with everything they do and they do it without complaining," said Zimmerman.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

