Lillian Brierly just had a big birthday; she turned 5 on Monday.

She attended pre-K at Harding Elementary last year, and her mother Whitney Brierly said that "developmentally, socially and academically ... when it came to those things, she could do kindergarten but just with her being so young, we just wanted to give her an extra year to be on a better footing to go forward."

Lillian met the cutoff age by just a week, so she was enrolled as of the 24 students in Mason City's first transitional kindergarten class.

"What we're expecting of kids in kindergarten, it's really academic. They learn to read, they're writing, they're even doing basic algebra," said Bridgette Exman, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Mason City School District.

The district's addition of the T-K program offers students who may not be ready for kindergarten an additional school year to prepare.

Jordan Anderson teaches Lillian's T-K class at Roosevelt. The students are huddled on the carpet, having just gotten their wiggles out by singing and dancing a morning song. Mrs. Anderson talks the students through their day, charting the schedule on the easel. Today is a "D" day, which means they have P.E. and guidance. It's Brian's turn to be the weather reporter for the day, so he goes over to the window and sees that it's rainy, which means recess might be inside.

"Mrs. Anderson is phenomenal," said Brierly. "She does a great job at communicating with parents and putting us at ease with our concerns, and of course she's wonderful with the kids. There's a reason why we wanted our children in the school district, the staff at Roosevelt is just phenomenal. You can tell they want to do right by the students and their families."

Students in T-K attend for the full school day; 17 are at Roosevelt, 7 at Hoover. T-K students use a kindergarten curriculum, but slimmed down to put more emphasis on acclimating them to the school setting.

Exman said the T-K classes use lessons that involve the students working on group activities that are sociably engaging and play-based, while still developing those kindergarten-level skills. "Anything we can do to set kids on the right tone so they feel confident, they feel capable and prepared."

Austin Peterson, principal at Roosevelt, said his goals for the newcomers are to "make sure they are experiencing school to its fullest, having fun, exploring, learning different things, and creating the environment so they want to come to school."

Brierly is hopeful Lillian having a transition to kindergarten will set her up for success next year. "I'm looking to see her connect with a more consistent friend group; and having gym, music and art will be fun things for her."