The first day of school in the Mason City Community School District for the 2023-24 school year will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Board of Education agreed Monday night.

The board also approved the following student fees for the school year: general enrollment for grades K-6 at $35 and grades 7-12 at $70, with a maximum of $150 per family. Fees can be waived for families that meet eligibility guidelines and complete an application.

The board approved the pay rates for substitute nurses at $26.62 per hour, substitute paraprofessionals at $15.47 per hour, substitute custodians and groundkeepers at $20.92 per hour, substitute food service at $14.16 per hour, substitute secretaries at $18.04 per hour, and substitute bus aides at $13.83 per hour.

There are changes coming to the music department. The board approved a request from Joel Everist, longtime director of choral activities at the high school, for release from his contract. He has accepted a position as director of choral activities for North Iowa Area Community College.

The board also approved a request from Samuel Bills, one of the directors of the high school band who has been with the district since 2017, for release from his contract.

The Mason City High School summer musical "Godspell" will at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June, and Saturday, June 24 at the NIACC auditorium

Also Monday, the board approved a contract with NIACC to expand the scope of courses offered through the college's Career Link program through which more than 150 courses are now available for students to earn college credit.

In other business, the board:

Approved a five-year contract with North Iowa Bus Company to provide school bus and transit services to the district. The contract includes 25 regular education routes and eight special education routes (which includes up to four lift bus routes) for a total of 178 days per school year. The district and the bus service will split evenly the pre-tax fuel costs for all bus routes, field trips and extra-curricular activities except for motor-coach transportation, which will be provided through Cavalier Coaches.

Approved a lease agreement with Prairie Trail Sports Complex of Ankeny to lease space in the new Riverhawks Athletic Fieldhouse from Oct. 1 to May 31 with the options for weekends in June/July for the purpose of hosting youth basketball tournaments.

Approved a choir, band and orchestra trip to Chicago for March 22-March 24, 2024.

Approved a Model UN trip to Washington, D.C., from Nov. 2, 2024 to Nov. 5, 2024.

Approved seven open enrollment requests; five enrolled out of the district and two enrolled into the district.

The board next meets at 5:30 p.m. July 17 and will meet as a committee of the whole at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, both in the Administrative Center Board room in the District Office at 1515 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.

The district office will be closed for the July 4 holiday.