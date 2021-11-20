Mason City Community School District preps for OSHA vaccine rules

Recent vaccination rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are pushing Mason City Community School District to quickly form a policy.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought up the topic as a nonaction item at the Monday night school board meeting.

The federal government announced this month that by Jan. 4, companies with 100 employees or more will be required to have staff members show proof of vaccination or be tested for COVID every week.

Versteeg said the district would have 30 days to implement the rules, which would require the board to adopt a policy by Dec. 6.

“We got this initial piece (of mandate information) on Friday and trying to flesh it out today. Then on top of that, this matter is in court,” said Versteeg. “(It is) likely that there will be a stay put on instituting these rules.”

On Nov. 6, a New Orleans federal appeals court put a stop on the vaccination requirement. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the halt stops Biden from “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

At least 27 states, including Iowa, have filed legal challenges after OSHA released its rules.

Versteeg noted that the court holdup would allow the district to stay on track with implementing the changes. “We don’t want to get caught up in not having what we’re required to have,” said Versteeg.

Mason City school employees who will not be able to provide proof of vaccination, and who do not qualify for an exemption, by Dec. 6 will be required to wear a mask while at work as well as submit to the weekly testing.

“This is the first time we will have collected any vaccinations from our employees,” said Versteeg. “All we look at is the public-health comment that about 65% of our adults are vaccinated, and we think we have maybe a few more than that.”

The Mason City Community School District has approximately 650 employees.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

