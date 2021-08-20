Mason City Community School District looks for ways to help homeless student population

Mason City Community Schools is working on ways to help its at-risk and homeless student population through community partnerships and grant funding.
Jamie Heard, social worker for the district, said there was a total of 94 students identified as homeless in data submitted to the state. From that total number, it was broken down further into categories and definitions established by federal legislation.
Seventy-four students last year fell into the “doubled up” category, meaning that they share housing with others out of necessity and that their family is unable to afford a house.
“If you look across the state and national data, that’s going to be the highest category of homeless students no matter where you are in the country,” Heard said.
The district had nine students who were “hotel/motel” students, or staying in hotels because of not having any other housing available to them. Six students were identified as “unsheltered,” meaning they live with their family in campgrounds or in a car. Five students were identified as “sheltered or transitionally housed,” which means they resided in a homeless shelter with a family member.
Heard said with the current picture of at-risk and homeless students, she would not be surprised if those numbers spike in the near future.
“I think Mason City is going to mirror what the rest of our country is demonstrating right now,” said Heard. “I think we will see a spike, not only with the eviction moratorium ending where people can be forced out of their housing, but just in general across the country with housing as an issue.”
Heard also thinks current employment issues will also be a factor in the spike of at-risk and homeless student numbers as well. Families will be looking for a job that fits their needs and the question of childcare support while a parent is working will be a factor.
The misconceptions of an at-risk or homeless student is the thinking it will be a noticeable detail or that they will ask directly for help, according to Heard.
“You’re not looking for something in particular that will really make that student stand out and it’s unlikely that they’ll raise their hand and ask you for help. I think being able to really build those relationships is huge,” said Heard.
One of the typical signs of an at-risk or homeless student is attendance becoming an issue. Another is a student who appears to be tired during class. But with these two typical signs, Heard says it is not always an at-risk or homelessness situation but could be a completely different issue.
“Until you have that relationship to be able to talk with that kid and ask questions, I think it’s really hard to tell just what you look for,” said Heard.
Mason City schools staff are being trained to identify at-risk and homeless students, with some of the training focused on youth mental health first aid.
The mental health first aid training looks at what signs and symptoms may show that a child is starting to develop or struggle with a mental health issue. It also compares it to typical adolescent development, like irritability that comes from age versus from a situation.
“Staff are frequently asking for additional training,” said Heidi Venem, director of special education and student services. “They recognize that there are issues out there and they’re always asking how they can help.”
Mason City schools partners with services in town, like CG Public Health and Turning Leaf Counseling, to help students. Whatever help that a student or family needs, the district tries to connect them with sources that will help.
Venem mentioned that the district has clothing and school supplies services to help children in need as well.
Heard has sat down with families to help them navigate paperwork to apply for medical insurance and food assistance, she said. She added that she has helped form connections with transportation directors to help transport students and parents.
Venem and Heard helped Mason City schools receive a three-year grant through the Iowa Department of Education, with funds coming from the federal level, which will help with future initiatives and planning opportunities for students who are at-risk or homeless.
The anticipated amount from the grant is $37,000 for the 2021-22 school year; the amount for the next two years is as yet unknown.
Venem says a district-wide team will be formed to come up with outcomes, how they can further support at-risk and homeless students, and connecting with community members on how they can contribute.
For now, Heard says the important thing to do is start the conversation and raise awareness.
“I think the most basic thing to do is to be kind because you don’t know someone’s situation. I think it’s very easy, not just in Mason City but in the state and country, to make or pass judgments without knowing there’s more of a story behind that,” said Heard. “You don’t really know what is going on.”
