Mason City Community School District looks for ways to help homeless student population

“I think Mason City is going to mirror what the rest of our country is demonstrating right now,” said Heard. “I think we will see a spike, not only with the eviction moratorium ending where people can be forced out of their housing, but just in general across the country with housing as an issue.”

Heard also thinks current employment issues will also be a factor in the spike of at-risk and homeless student numbers as well. Families will be looking for a job that fits their needs and the question of childcare support while a parent is working will be a factor.

The misconceptions of an at-risk or homeless student is the thinking it will be a noticeable detail or that they will ask directly for help, according to Heard.

“You’re not looking for something in particular that will really make that student stand out and it’s unlikely that they’ll raise their hand and ask you for help. I think being able to really build those relationships is huge,” said Heard.

One of the typical signs of an at-risk or homeless student is attendance becoming an issue. Another is a student who appears to be tired during class. But with these two typical signs, Heard says it is not always an at-risk or homelessness situation but could be a completely different issue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}