Paperwork error may knock Mason City School Board candidate out of race

“I am calling the question as the paperwork needs to be validated and legal on the election form. As a current Mason City Community District board member, I feel it is my duty that all Iowa Code is followed [in the] election process,” said Draper in her email to Versteeg.

Under Iowa code the Objections Committee must convene and vote on the legitimacy of the candidacy no later than two days after an objection is received. The Objections Committee is made up of the president of the school board (Lorrie Lala), the board secretary (no one is listed as the board secretary on the district's website, so it is unclear who that would be), and another board member selected by ballot. The board will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday to determine that member.

At the 4 p.m. meeting, the three members of the Objection Committee will receive evidence by Draper and Tass and then consider what action is required in response. The committee must give an answer to Wedmore before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

