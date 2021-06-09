Mason City Board of Education approves increasing wages

Employees of Mason City Schools will see an increase in wages because of approvals by the Mason City Board of Education.

Paraprofessionals, food service, buildings and grounds, and certified employees will receive a 1.3% increase in wages and benefits beginning July 1, 2021. Hourly rates for employees at any step of pay will receive the increase in wages.

Employees will remain on the same longevity rate they were on as of June 30, 2021 throughout the contract year beginning July 1.

All members of the Mason City Board of Education were in agreement for the approval of these wage raises between Teamsters Local Union No. 238 for the 2021-2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement. Paraprofessionals, food service, and buildings and grounds are all under this agreement.

The tentative agreement with Mason City Education Association (MCEA), which certified employees would be affected by, faced a few abstentions during the vote for the motion.

Directors Brent Seaton and Katherine Koehler abstained from voting on the tentative agreement with Mason City Education Association (MCEA), according to administrative assistant Sue Deike. Directors Lorrie Lala, Peterson Jean-Pierre, and Jacob Scheweitzer all voted their approval for the agreement.