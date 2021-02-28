Mason City Alternative High School's 'Math in Machines' class sew masks to donate

But it's not just sewing and math Waters teaches in her class. She also hopes to teach life lessons. She emphasized that she always wants her class to make something for themselves, something for the school and something to give to others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What better thing to give to others during this time period than masks?

Students make the masks by cutting out two pieces of cloth in circular shapes. Then they iron out the fabric and sew the two pieces of cloth together. Finally, they add the straps as a finishing touch.

Autumn Faraoni, a junior, is excited to make herself and her family one, and is hopeful that she can make even more to donate to the community.

"The one I'm making now I might keep," Faraoni said. "But then after that if we make more, I might just give it so that she can donate them."

Waters has yet to decide on where the masks are going to be donated, but she and her students are hopeful that they will find a place to donate them.

If you have suggestions as to where the "Math in Machines" class should donate the masks, contact Waters at swaters@masoncityschools.org.