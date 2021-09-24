Mason City Alternative High School takes the time to clean up Big Blue

Students quickly went to work cleaning up the area that morning, with blue gloves on and orange trash bags in hand. With each pop can or candy wrapper, students called out what they found if it was an odd item and challenged each other to see who could collect the most trash.

“We found some glass over there. It was all broken and everything, so we picked that up,” said senior Simon Lewis as he pointed. “We put it in a bag to make sure no little kids or anybody that want to hang out here and chill receive any damages to their car or themselves.”

“I feel good, I feel like I am helping the environment,” said senior Taneya Judon.

Fistler said they collect quite a bit from the cleanup, especially since they clean up after busy summer season.

“The community always thanks us because we’ll have 20 bags of garbage, so they really appreciate us coming out,” said Fistler.

Fistler says she tells students this opportunity is good for their resume. She added the cleanup is a good starter to begin volunteering and look for opportunities to help others in the future.