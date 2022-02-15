Mason City academic decathlon prepares for state contest

It's all about brain power over muscle power for Mason City's academic decathlon team.

Mason City High School's academic decathlon team returned to in-person competition on Jan. 26 at the regional contest at Grundy Center High School. The team took home first place in the large school division, along with multiple placing honors.

Head coach Allia Yarrow said only two members of the team that had previously competed at an in-person regional contest. She added the energy was high for the team and found their rhythm quickly.

"At first, they were like 'I don't really know what to expect.'" But then once we got through the first two or three tests, they were like 'oh, this is fun'," said Yarrow.

Academic decathlon is a ten-event structure in which students compete in a series of bubble tests over the subjects of math, science, language arts, economics, art, music and social science. After the tests, competitors go on to give a prepared speech, an interview, and an essay.

"I like to call it nerd Olympics," said Yarrow.

Teams are made up of nine students from a range of grade point averages, with three students competing in three different divisions.

"Everybody, no matter your GPA, has an opportunity to succeed with this," said Yarrow.

Each year, academic decathlon teams are given a theme that all of the events will have questions relating to. For the 2021-22 season, the theme is "water." Yarrow explained a lot of the information they have had to learn this year has ranged from marine biology to art pieces that have connections to water.

The team sharpens their minds through official study materials from the national academic decathlon organization and cram kits. Other materials that the team has to study up on is literary pieces, this year being "The Sea Wolf" by Jack London.

The team is currently preparing for state competition, which will be hosted at Mason City High School on March 4 and March 5. Results from the state competition will determine if the team will move on to nationals. Mason City's academic team has qualified for nationals quite a few times according to Yarrow.

"I'm trying to focus on everybody reading the book and making sure they all understand that because the book tends to be important," said co-captain Hailee Wendel. "There's a lot of questions on the book."

"The main goal is probably to get to nationals again, because we barely made it in last year. I was hoping we could do it again this year," said sophomore Karim Eldadah.

Wendel and Eldadah both joined academic decathlon after being convinced by a peer who was on the team. Both said being on the team has helped them become more confident with taking tests and public speaking.

"I almost found taking my ACT and such kind of easier because I'm used to that sort of format with academic decathlon," said Wendel.

Yarrow's hopes that her team remains relaxed heading into state and that practices happens outside of the meetings. "I'm hoping that as we get closer it's like 'oh, yeah we should do more outside of practices'," said Yarrow.

Yarrow added it has been awesome for her to see her students succeed at competition and find their confidence through academic decathlon.

