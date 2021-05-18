Masks to stay in place at Mason City schools

There are eight and a half days left of the school year in Mason City, and for that time, Superintendent Dave Versteeg wants staff and students to keep wearing masks.
But he also wanted to feel out the district's board of education on Monday night to see if they agreed.
They did.
Versteeg told the board that he had been working on updating the district's COVID-19 mitigation practices when first the state and then the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threw him a curve with their new guidance announcements from last week.
Versteeg said he met with officials at CG Public Health, which itself was still a little unclear about the CDC's announcement that fully vaccinated folks could go maskless both indoors and outdoors, and didn't get a complete picture on a recommendation from them.
There are two issues that needed immediate attention, Versteeg told the board. One was whether to continue the district's current mandate to wear masks and the other was whether to continue contact tracing and quarantines. Contact tracing has been discontinued by the county, so the district would have to do it on its own, he said. In the past, students and staff who were found to be in contact with someone who had COVID-19, whether they show symptoms or not, had to quarantine for two weeks.
Versteeg was in favor of ending the quarantines for asymptomatic students. Those with symptoms would continue to adhere to existing policy to stay away until they're better.
The decision on masks and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts was handed off to Versteeg to streamline and speed up decision-making in the last year, as the pandemic changed the education landscape quite quickly a number of times. Board members in the past had expressed their support of Versteeg's decisions regarding handling the pandemic and they did so again on Monday night.
None disagreed with either of his suggestions.
"Kids benefit from having routines," said board member Jacob Schweitzer. "We've already had masks in place, and it's just a few more days."
Versteeg told the board the mask issue would need to be discussed again before the fall. He hinted at implementing an "on your honor" system of mask-wearing for those who haven't been vaccinated yet, but also noted his discomfort as kids really haven't been given much of an opportunity to get the shots yet. And those under 12 as yet have not been cleared to receive them at all.
It was last week when the FDA declared the Pfizer vaccination safe for kids ages 12-15, and CG Public Health is just now holding mass clinics for them.
"We really won't know who has it and who doesn't," Versteeg said.
Board member Jean-Pierre Peterson expressed his concerns that a such a policy could potentially open up students to mask-shaming or harassment.
"I agree with your point," Versteeg said. "Our language will have to be careful."