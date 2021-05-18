Masks to stay in place at Mason City schools

Versteeg was in favor of ending the quarantines for asymptomatic students. Those with symptoms would continue to adhere to existing policy to stay away until they're better.

The decision on masks and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts was handed off to Versteeg to streamline and speed up decision-making in the last year, as the pandemic changed the education landscape quite quickly a number of times. Board members in the past had expressed their support of Versteeg's decisions regarding handling the pandemic and they did so again on Monday night.

None disagreed with either of his suggestions.

"Kids benefit from having routines," said board member Jacob Schweitzer. "We've already had masks in place, and it's just a few more days."

Versteeg told the board the mask issue would need to be discussed again before the fall. He hinted at implementing an "on your honor" system of mask-wearing for those who haven't been vaccinated yet, but also noted his discomfort as kids really haven't been given much of an opportunity to get the shots yet. And those under 12 as yet have not been cleared to receive them at all.

It was last week when the FDA declared the Pfizer vaccination safe for kids ages 12-15, and CG Public Health is just now holding mass clinics for them.