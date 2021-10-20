Mask mandates will be a recurring topic for Mason City school board

Masking will become a more frequent agenda item after much talk at the Mason City School Board meeting on Monday.

The Mason City School Board decided on Sept. 20 to require masks based on the illness rates by building. Once 7% of a building is sick, masks will be required until the percentage drops under 5%. The mandate went into effect on Sept. 27.

Adjustments were made with the mask mandate for the Pinecrest Center at the Oct. 5 meeting. Superintendent Dave Versteeg explained to the board since there are less than 30 students enrolled at Pinecrest Center, the building can hit 7% with just three kids. Versteeg said on Monday they have a bit of flexibility now with the numbers.

"This past week was probably the most number of days in which some buildings hit the 7% threshold," said Versteeg. "(Monday's) high was 5.6% at the high school."

Versteeg told the board the Mason City Alternative High School and Pinecrest Center last week were above a 7% illness rate and had to mask up the following day. Mason City High School is also coming off of an illness rate above 7%.

"All of them have put out announcements and put a sign out on their door. Most students have brought masks as they bring normal school supplies. Those that don't have masks are provided one," said Versteeg.

School board president Lorrie Lala brought to the other board members the thought on her mind: the step they will have to take when children under 12 are able to vaccinate. She added this would not be a decision that would be made tonight but one for down the road.

"The end of the first quarter of next year, every child will have the opportunity to get two vaccines. What does that look like?" said Lala.

Board director Jodi Draper said this decision is a topic to discuss with physicians in the area and learn more. She added that six months from now could look completely different, either with no more talk of masking or having something brand new.

Board director Peterson Jean-Pierre brought up a previous idea of his to have masks be worn for an entire week after a building hits 7%. Versteeg said the board's mask decision was a good compromise and he wasn't sure about people's stamina to do a week-long mandate.

"When they see the daily absence rates go down and still think they're supposed to be wearing a mask, I think that would be some management issues for building principals to keep everybody hopeful and pointed in the right direction about that," said Versteeg.

Board director Brent Seaton said with more accessibility for all ages for the vaccine, he did not believe the school district could keep vaccination data or mandate vaccines.

"I think we should do everything we can to encourage people to get vaccinated," said Seaton.

Seaton added he hoped they were getting to a point where either people are vaccinated or they've gone through COVID-19 to gain immunity. The community has a reason to be concerned about what comes next in terms of COVID-19 variants, according to Seaton.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although rare, cases of reinfection with COVID-19 can occur. Studies on the nature of COVID-19 reinfection and immunity are ongoing.

Lala asked Jean-Pierre if he wanted to make a motion on his idea and discuss and vote on it at the next meeting or pass on making the motion to leave things as they are. Jean-Pierre decided to pass on making a motion.

Board director Jacob Schweitzer asked to make the mask mandate a reoccurring item. Versteeg said they can discuss the mandate again at the Nov. 15 meeting.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

