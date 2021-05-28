Manly student makes dean's list at Olivet Nazarene

Elizabeth McCormick, of Manly, was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today