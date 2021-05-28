 Skip to main content
Manly student makes dean's list at Olivet Nazarene
Elizabeth McCormick, of Manly, was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study.

