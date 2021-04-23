Mallet project provides fundraiser and lesson in manufacturing

The mallets were pulled together, sanded a couple of times and stained by the class. They can also be engraved to give them a more personalized touch.

All told, it took about a month of off-and-on class work to complete them, Duncan said.

The mallet work also came at the same time the class was working on their own independent projects. Each student in the upper-level class is required to design and make their own wood project -- right down to buying all their own materials.

Patras said the class made 60 joiner mallets, the kind wordworkers use to drive chisels. A typical joiner mallet runs about $30 and is made of beechwood. A hand-made mallet of finer material will run you $50 or more. The woods class' mallets are made of oak and mahogany and cost $20.

He hopes to raise $300, enough to get that overhead reel. And maybe replace a mallet or two in the shop.

"Ours are in really bad shape," he said.

