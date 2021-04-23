Mallet project provides fundraiser and lesson in manufacturing

It all started with the air hose.
Rich Patras, the woods teacher at Mason City High School, was tired of seeing it on the floor. The shop needed an overhead hose reel. But what Patras lacked in dollars and cents he more than made up for in scraps of oak and mahogany.
And so from those, an idea was born. The class would make wood-working mallets from the scrap and sell them.
"I combined what we want with a lesson in production," Patras said.
The students in Patras' class ran the project from start to finish. They designed the mallets -- the first prototype had a handle that was a little oversized -- and considered how to create a mini-production line.
Junior Lainna Duncan said she and classmate Ean Miller split the students into two groups. One group built the mallet heads, the other the handles. Students used numerous woodworking tools including table, compound miter and band saws, lathes, planers and joiners.
"They (students) got an understanding of how manufacturing works," Patras said.
The mallets were pulled together, sanded a couple of times and stained by the class. They can also be engraved to give them a more personalized touch.
All told, it took about a month of off-and-on class work to complete them, Duncan said.
The mallet work also came at the same time the class was working on their own independent projects. Each student in the upper-level class is required to design and make their own wood project -- right down to buying all their own materials.
Patras said the class made 60 joiner mallets, the kind wordworkers use to drive chisels. A typical joiner mallet runs about $30 and is made of beechwood. A hand-made mallet of finer material will run you $50 or more. The woods class' mallets are made of oak and mahogany and cost $20.
He hopes to raise $300, enough to get that overhead reel. And maybe replace a mallet or two in the shop.
"Ours are in really bad shape," he said.