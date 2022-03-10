Making history: Mason City students take lead in mascot search

The Mason City High School Student Senate had a big task placed before it this year: recommending the next school mascot.

With a deadline of March 21 to give a recommendation to the school board, the Student Senate released the three mascot finalists on Tuesday: the Majors, the Monarchs and the Riverhawks. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade will begin voting which one is their favorite on Thursday.

The Mason City School Board decided to retire the "Mohawks" mascot in November, which would end the use of the name at sporting events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20. The school board upheld its original decision at that meeting.

Previous Globe Gazette reporting traces the school district's use of the name "Mohawk" for sports activities to February 1925.

At the Feb. 9 committee of the whole meeting, the school board discussed the plan proposed by the Mason City High School Student Senate to pick a new mascot. School board directors had similar opinions that finding a new mascot should be student led.

"I think the first thing that we should make clear is that the role of Student Senate in this process, we're just making a recommendation," said senior Jennaya Everist. "Whatever the students vote on won't necessarily be the final choice. It'll ultimately be up to the school board, but we just want to gather student opinions and see what the students want."

A collection of students have sat front row in the process of making a mascot recommendation for district. First, a survey was sent to students, teachers, staff and coaches to develop criteria. The five criteria points were strength and power, versatility, originality, relation to Mason City, and uniqueness.

Next, the Student Senate released a form, both digital and hard copy, to the entire community to submit mascot ideas. The student group received 425 "actual" submissions from the community according to Student Senate advisor Laura Grommesh. No submission was deleted, but there was a folder created called "will not be considered" for the ones that were inappropriate and for 50 submissions that said "Mohawks."

"We went through and ranked each suggestion with the criteria," said sophomore Angelina Frank. "We would rank it on a scale of one to 10 on how well it fitted."

The three finalists were chosen by a student vote as to which mascots fit the criteria best, according to senior Grant Bohls. Bohls added he also considered whether a mascot was a reasonable long-term idea for the district.

One option, the Megolodons, was quite popular according to sophomore Alexander Shipman. It was ultimately nixed, however, because of the criteria point of relation to Mason City.

"We don't think the school board would have accepted that or taken that seriously," said Shipman.

Since the release of the finalists, Bohls said students have been discussing the options and are excited.

"I think that's just been really cool with the whole process really. People have lots of ideas, and they're very passionate about it," Bohls said.

Frank said it felt good to finally be able to talk about the mascot finalists with the school community.

"It's like a sigh of relief now that I can actually talk about it, as before I had teachers begging me to tell them what the mascot stuff was," said Frank.

"The discussion is exactly what we wanted," said Grommesh. "We wanted to introduce what they were early enough so that people could discuss."

Grades 8-12 will receive a Google form to vote on a mascot. All other grades will be handled by individual buildings. It will be a weighted vote. Bohls says they will have the process done by spring break so the recommendation is ready by March 21.

Grommesh says those who have been part of the process have faced criticism and pressure. She added that the students have been handling it like true leaders and better than what some adults could.

"In the beginning, I really tried to shield them. I really could not handle vehemence. I didn't want them affected by the vehemence from society," Grommesh said. "It made me sad. I wanted them to be able to pursue this purely."

Grommesh says she and the students have seen and heard the criticism both online and in-person from others. But, she added that have also been people who have supported Student Senate as they have worked to make a recommendation.

"I think the one thing that the kids and I would both say is that 'nobody is saying we didn't love being the Mohawks.' But it's a new time. It's a new age and since the decision has been made, we want to take ownership and what we can be," said Grommesh. "We want something that we can cheer (for) loudly and use proudly and have everywhere, and have a variety of different icons and images that we can use for all events. It's a tremendous opportunity to shape the future."

The four student members the Globe Gazette spoke with were in agreement that they've learned lessons from the experience and from being a part of history.

"I think it was really cool that we got to be part of this process like the first time they selected a mascot about 100 years ago, it was student led," said Everist. "Just to say that we were part of this, it's like we're making history."

"I think we all came into it with ideas of what we wanted and none of the three were my original thoughts, but just learning to be neutral with the process. It's not about what we as individuals want, it's about what's best for the whole school. I think that's been really important to learn," said Bohls.

"We get to do this, and this could be something that is still here in a hundred or even more years than even that," said Shipman. "We created this lasting impact on our school district."

