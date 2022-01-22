Longtime Clear Creek Elementary principal announces retirement

After welcoming many little Clear Lake Lions to their first day of preschool and aiding them throughout their elementary school years, Clear Creek Elementary Principal Sally Duesenberg has decided to retire after this year.

Duesenberg, who's been with the Clear Lake School District for 27 years, started her career as a para educator. She moved on to serve in such roles as a special education teacher and Student and Families Services Coordinator before becoming principal

Superintendent Doug Gee said he believes her diverse history at Clear Lake has given Duesenberg a good understanding of the district.

"(Duesenberg) is always willing to help with whatever she can," said Gee. "Her ability is to listen to people and try to understand where they are coming from and how they can work together to come up with a solution that is best for the kids."

Duesenberg said her decision to let her career come to a close was influenced by a desire to spend more time with her family, noting retirement would give her the flexibility to see her grandchildren in Illinois more often.

"To be able to retire and still love what you do is just a great complement to a career and a place to be at," Duesenberg said.

Besides spending more time with her family, Duesenberg said she isn't sure what is next.

"I bought a new set of golf clubs two years ago and I still haven't used them. That will be on my list," said Duesenberg with a smile.

Duesenberg is one of the first faces that Clear Lake students see when they begin their educational journey as she waves hello welcomes them with a smiling face. Duesenberg is also one of the last faces students see when they leave Clear Creek, as she gives heartfelt well wishes to students as they move on to the sixth grade, according to Assistant Principal Brandon Borseth.

"Any time she works with anyone, doesn't matter if it is student, staff, or a family member, she always asks 'what do you need?'" said Borseth. "That question is just so insightful."

"Building relationships is key. Whether you're a para, teacher, or an administrator, it's all about those relationships," said Duesenberg.

Duesenberg also gives credit the district itself with making strides over the years to better connect with and serve its students and their families, across all grades.

"I think we're much more aware of how we make connections with kids and build those relationships with families," Duesenberg said. "I think this district works really hard with our community to provide support for families in need."

Gee said Dusenberg has grown as a leader during her time as the elementary principal, adding that her love for the community of Clear Lake and the impact she has made on the students will be her legacy.

"I believe in her different roles, she has saved so many students from dropping out of school through her work with families that really needed the help and (needed) someone that really cared for them," said Gee.

When asked about what she would like to say to the community, Duesenberg had a simple message to give.

"It has just been a joy to serve Clear Lake."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

