Local superintendents consider IHSAA socioeconomic factor for football classification

Iowa school superintendents will decide whether socioeconomic factors should play a role in high school football classifications starting Friday, Dec. 16.

On Dec. 6, the Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control approved a recommendation from its classification committee to adopt a model similar to one being used by the Minnesota State High School League. The system reduces 40% of a school's free- or reduced-lunch count from its annual enrollment to determine the school's classification number, according to a press release.

Currently, classifications in Iowa high school athletics is based solely on enrollment.

Voting on the amendment will be conducted via email by all member-school superintendents starting Dec. 16 and ending Dec. 22. Approval from 50% of all member schools, or from 60% of those that vote is required for the amendment to pass. The amendment will then be submitted to the State Board of Education.

The model would apply to IHSAA football in the 2023-24 school year if passed.

“I want to commend the IHSAA classification committee, the board of control, and the IHSAA staff for their important work on this study and resulting recommendation,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. “Our schools have asked us to consider socioeconomic factors in classification and the IHSAA, after much study and discussion, is pleased to offer such a strategy.”

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said he is leaning toward voting yes but wants to have more discussion with athletic director Troy Tysdahl. He added there has been a lot of exploration to make sports more equitable and keep kids in athletics. Clear Lake might receive a bump into 3A classification if passed, according to Gee.

"I think it is good that the athletic association has put a lot of thought into this," Gee said.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Superintendent Ken Kasper is still thinking about how he will vote, but said the policy won't affect his district. The only effects GHV would see are changes in travel, rivalries, and who would be in class 2A, according to Kasper.

"There are benefits with some (districts), and some might see it as a disadvantage," said Kasper.

Osage and Riceville Superintendent Barb Schwamman said the socioeconomic weighting is a "positive" that would help alleviate the disparity between programs. Schwamman is a member of the board of control, which maintains general supervision over all athletic contests of member schools and interprets rules, according to the IHSAA website.

Schwamman said Osage would not be affected by the model, but Riceville might see an impact if it adds more teams to the 8-man field. She added the proposed change will boost participation numbers and give opportunity to more students.

"Both schools are very blessed to have enough out for football, but not all have the same situation," said Schwamman.

Schwamman said her districts are leaning in favor of approving the socioeconomic factor.

"I do think we need to look at the bigger picture," said Schwamman.

Mason City Superintendent Pat Hamilton said he hasn't made a decision on how he will vote and wants to speak with people in his district before deciding.

"I think it is meant for districts and areas that have kids that have trainers and money. The idea is to level the playing field," said Hamilton.

Due to the size of Mason City as a district, the idea would not have much affect on the Riverhawks, according to Hamilton. He is curious how participation will be affected if it were to pass.

Gee, Hamilton, and Kasper said they have not talked to other superintendents about how they are voting. Schwamman has spoken to other superintendents about the topic, along with passing along information because of her position on the board.

At the moment, football is the only sport in which applying the socioeconomic factor is being considered. Some North Iowa superintendents want to see how it affects football for two years before considering other sports.

"I am glad that they are trying with one sport instead of them all," said Kasper.

Football was an choice to see how the model affects classifications, according to Hamilton. He is interested to see if it expands from football in the future.

"The bottom line is that we will try it in football and then try it in other sports," Schwamman said.

IHSAA's example of the proposed model:

A school’s Basic Educational Data Survey enrollment (9-11) for the upcoming school year is 1,000. The district’s free and reduced lunch percentage is 37%.

1,000 – (0.40 x [1,000 x 0.37])

1,000 – 0.40 x 370

1,000 – 148

IHSAA classification number: 852